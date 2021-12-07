BREAKING NEWS: ANC’s expropriation without compensation bid fails
Ruling party fails to garner the two-thirds majority it needs to amend section 25 of the constitution
07 December 2021 - 16:55
The National Assembly has rejected the ANC’s push to expropriate land without compensation, denying the party a two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution.
On Tuesday, lawmakers debated and voted on a bill tabled by the ad hoc committee that is tasked with redrafting the proposed wording of section 25 of the constitution dealing with property...
