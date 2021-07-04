Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Impasse shows security of land rights hinges on accessibility and justice Standoff between ANC and EFF is due to people feeling they cannot accrue tangible economic benefits BL PREMIUM

With the ANC and EFF at loggerheads over amending section 25 of the constitution, it may well end up not being amended at all. That is a good thing, but the question of property rights is far from resolved.

Countries with weak property rights have lower investment rates and lower economic growth. There are very few “facts” in economics that are so well supported by evidence. Thousands of studies corroborate this from countries as diverse as Benin to Japan. But don’t think just because section 25 goes unamended we have strong property rights...