Opposition parties reject amendment on land expropriation bill
ANC’s proposed changes to Section 25 of the constitution are dismissed outright, meaning the bill is unlikely to pass through parliament
09 July 2021 - 20:01
The drive to amend section 25 of the constitution — to allow for the expropriation of property without compensation — was stopped in its tracks after opposition parties, including the EFF, rejected the ANC’s proposed changes.
During Friday’s meeting of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending section 25 to expropriate land without compensation, the ANC used its majority to ensure that the draft bill reflecting its stance was adopted at committee level...
