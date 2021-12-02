National Mthunzi Mdwaba faces another hurdle in his bid to lead global labour agency B L Premium

In his bid to become the next International Labour Organization (ILO) director-general, SA business-person and labour guru Mthunzi Mdwaba has reached out to a crucial bloc representing global workers to address its concerns that he is an employer/business candidate.

This after the Workers’ Group constituency effectively “blocked” Mdwaba from addressing it...