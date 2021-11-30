SA’s unemployment rate climbs to 34.9% in third quarter — Stats SA

Unemployment in SA continued to accelerate in the third quarter, reaching 34.9%, up from 34.4% in the preceding three months, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the third quarter in Irene, Tshwane on Tuesday, Maluleke said the number of employed people fell by 660,000 in the three months to end-September to 14.3-million, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 183,000 to 7.6-million.

SA’s economy is dogged by high rates of inequality, poverty and unemployment, and the economy took a further battering from the Covid-19 with about 1.4-million jobs lost in 2020 and it contracted 6.4%.

Maluleke said the number of discouraged job seekers increased by 545,000 (16.4%), while the number of people who were not economically active “for reasons other than discouragement” increased by 443,000 (3.3%) between the two quarters, “resulting in a net increase of 988,000 in the not economically active population”.