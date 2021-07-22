Sectors join forces to call for end to booze ban
Many traders will not survive a prolonged prohibition after the blow from social unrest, says Pick n Pay CEO
22 July 2021 - 11:19
UPDATED 22 July 2021 - 21:02
The SA alcohol sector, retailers and the restaurant industry on Thursday called for the reopening of the liquor trade, saying many businesses are on the brink of collapse, while citing an easing in Covid-19 numbers and a need for the industry to recover from the wave of looting and violence that gripped the country last week.
The sale of alcohol was banned for the fourth time on June 27 — bringing the duration of the total liquor bans to 23 weeks and hurting an already ailing restaurant industry, affecting bottlers and decimating the informal tavern industry and emerging wine farms...
