Helen Zille opens assault case after incident with police at voting station
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a case of assault against an Eastern Cape police officer, who is accused of dragging DA federal council chair Helen Zille out of the Fernwood Park Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp, the Eastern Cape, on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Zille had opened a case of assault against the police...
