Business

Biden acts to fix supply-chain ‘Grinch’ threatening Christmas

Round-the-clock operations set to be expanded at key ports

BL Premium
17 October 2021 - 06:51 Agency Staff

President Joe Biden urged the private sector this week to help ease supply chain blockages that are threatening to disrupt the US holiday season and said the White House plans a nationwide overhaul of the clogged system.

Biden said the Port of Los Angeles would join the Port of Long Beach, two of the country’s busiest, in expanding round-the-clock operations to unload an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now