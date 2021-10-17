Biden acts to fix supply-chain ‘Grinch’ threatening Christmas
Round-the-clock operations set to be expanded at key ports
17 October 2021 - 06:51
President Joe Biden urged the private sector this week to help ease supply chain blockages that are threatening to disrupt the US holiday season and said the White House plans a nationwide overhaul of the clogged system.
Biden said the Port of Los Angeles would join the Port of Long Beach, two of the country’s busiest, in expanding round-the-clock operations to unload an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore...
