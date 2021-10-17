Business Biden acts to fix supply-chain ‘Grinch’ threatening Christmas Round-the-clock operations set to be expanded at key ports B L Premium

President Joe Biden urged the private sector this week to help ease supply chain blockages that are threatening to disrupt the US holiday season and said the White House plans a nationwide overhaul of the clogged system.

Biden said the Port of Los Angeles would join the Port of Long Beach, two of the country’s busiest, in expanding round-the-clock operations to unload an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore...