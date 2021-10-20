Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

Truck drivers are spending up to 10 days at the Beitbridge border post as company Zimborders, which has been awarded a contract by the Zimbabwean government to upgrade the border post, began collecting toll fees.

Zimborders expects to collect more than US$1bn (R14.43bn) over 17 years from toll fees before it hands over the upgraded border facility to the Zimbabwean government through a “build, operate and transfer” deal.

With the first phase opened of the $300m (R4.33bn) upgrade, a freight terminal and the new immigration building, it has been a torrid month for truckers.

A notice shared with truckers and clearing agents by Zimborders reads that toll fees are for now accepted only in cash. Card payments will be allowed only at end-October.

“Please make sure your drivers have enough cash to pay for the toll fee. Credit cards and prepaid vouchers will not be available,” reads the notice seen by Business Day.