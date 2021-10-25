National Eskom strives to keep the lights on for local elections Eskom reinstated load-shedding at the weekend, which will continue into Tuesday as several unplanned outages have put pressure on the power system B L Premium

Eskom has promised to do everything in its power to keep load-shedding to a minimum during the upcoming local government elections.

“We are extremely committed as Eskom to make sure that there is no electricity challenge going through the elections that are around the corner now,” Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said at state of the system briefing on Monday...