SA says Southern African envoys will go to Eswatini as protests rage on

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the envoys in his capacity as chair of regional bloc Sadc’s organ on defence, politics and security co-operation

21 October 2021 - 11:24 Alexander Winning
King Mswati III. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
King Mswati III. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Envoys from Southern African countries are expected to travel to Eswatini this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said on Thursday, after protests against the Eswatini’s absolute monarch flared up again.

Anger against King Mswati III has been building for years.

It broke out into the open during demonstrations in June and July, which the local authorities quashed with tear gas and water cannon, and another round of protests erupted in recent weeks.

Ramaphosa appointed the envoys to Eswatini in his capacity as chair of regional bloc Sadc’s organ on defence, politics and security co-operation, Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

The envoys include SA’s deputy foreign minister, a special adviser to Ramaphosa and a former SA cabinet minister, as well as representatives of Botswana and Namibia.

Campaigners say Mswati III has consistently ignored calls for reforms that would nudge Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland in 2018, in the direction of democracy.

The king denies accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money to fund a lavish lifestyle in the impoverished nation that borders SA. In July he called protests against his rule "satanic".

"The special envoys will be accompanied by Southern African Development Community executive secretary Elias Magosi, senior officials of the Sadc secretariat and senior officials of the SA government," the statement from Ramaphosa's office read. "The envoys are expected to travel to the kingdom this week."

In protests in Eswatini schools, students chanted "Mswati must fall" and "Release our MPs," a reference to two legislators arrested during earlier protests. Bus drivers blocked some main roads in the city of Manzini.

Reuters

Ramaphosa names Jeff Radebe as an envoy to Eswatini amid unrest

Former cabinet minister Radebe and Candith Mashego-Dlamini lead delegation due to travel to  Eswatini on Thursday
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa hamstrung by Sadc inertia on violence in Eswatini

Members states have been arguing for weeks over the wording of a statement, sources say
1 day ago

Eswatini stops classes a protests intensify

The unrest comes less than four months since police and the army crushed similar widespread pro-democracy demonstrations in Eswatini
2 days ago
