Ramaphosa hamstrung by Sadc inertia on violence in Eswatini
Members states have been arguing for weeks over the wording of a statement, sources say
20 October 2021 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hamstrung as a negotiator as rolling violent protests continue in Eswatini, with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) divided on the approach it should take.
Sadc staff whom Business Day has spoken to say member states have been arguing about the wording of a statement for weeks in response to protests, which have flared up as campaigners took to the streets to express their anger over King Mswati III, whom they accuse of ignoring his people’s pleas for democratic reform...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now