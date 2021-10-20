National Ramaphosa hamstrung by Sadc inertia on violence in Eswatini Members states have been arguing for weeks over the wording of a statement, sources say B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hamstrung as a negotiator as rolling violent protests continue in Eswatini, with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) divided on the approach it should take.

Sadc staff whom Business Day has spoken to say member states have been arguing about the wording of a statement for weeks in response to protests, which have flared up as campaigners took to the streets to express their anger over King Mswati III, whom they accuse of ignoring his people’s pleas for democratic reform...