National INSTABILITY Ramaphosa names Jeff Radebe as an envoy to Eswatini amid unrest Former cabinet minister Radebe and Candith Mashego-Dlamini lead delegation due to travel to Eswatini on Thursday B L Premium

In his first step aimed at quelling violence in Eswatini, President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe among envoys to meet the country’s absolute ruler.

Candith Mashego-Dlamini, the deputy minister of international relations & co-operation, will be the most senior government representative in the delegation, which was due to travel on Thursday morning, according to people in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)...