INSTABILITY
Ramaphosa names Jeff Radebe as an envoy to Eswatini amid unrest
Former cabinet minister Radebe and Candith Mashego-Dlamini lead delegation due to travel to Eswatini on Thursday
20 October 2021 - 19:32
UPDATED 20 October 2021 - 22:48
In his first step aimed at quelling violence in Eswatini, President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe among envoys to meet the country’s absolute ruler.
Candith Mashego-Dlamini, the deputy minister of international relations & co-operation, will be the most senior government representative in the delegation, which was due to travel on Thursday morning, according to people in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now