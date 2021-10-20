DA record on inner-city housing in Cape Town under fire
Opposition parties say it has not produced a single development during its reign
20 October 2021 - 16:39
ANC and Good leaders lambasted the DA’s track record on inner-city housing for poor Capetonians on Wednesday as they campaign to end DA control of the metropolitan council in the November 1 municipal elections.
Cape Town’s continued spatial apartheid separating rich white suburbs from poor African and coloured areas remains stark after more than 20 years of democracy. Poor communities live far from inner-city areas and use often unreliable transport to get to work...
