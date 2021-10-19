National Transnet aims to ensure port operations are running by October 26 Durban business chamber alarmed about unexplained fires at two port terminals in KwaZulu-Natal B L Premium

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry is deeply concerned about unexplained fires at two port terminals in KwaZulu-Natal. Investigations are under way.

In July, soon after the economically crippling unrest, Transnet was hit by a cyberattack and sabotage. The disruptions also damaged equipment and information databases, culminating in the declaration of force majeure at port container terminals that ended on August 2...