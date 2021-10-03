Economy Vehicle exports tumble as production slows July’s riots, accompanied by cyberattacks on state transport operator Transnet, forced temporary closure of plants B L Premium

Vehicle exports took a beating in September as the knock-on effects of July’s riots combined with semiconductor shortages and plant closures slowed production.

From 28,390 vehicles in September 2020, exports tumbled 57% this September to 12,202. At the end of June 2021 SA’s motor industry had exported 66% more vehicles than in the first half of 2020. ..