Vehicle exports tumble as production slows

July’s riots, accompanied by cyberattacks on state transport operator Transnet, forced temporary closure of plants

03 October 2021 - 16:06 David Furlonger

Vehicle exports took a beating in September as the knock-on effects of July’s riots combined with semiconductor shortages and plant closures slowed production.

From 28,390 vehicles in September 2020, exports tumbled 57% this September to 12,202. At the end of June 2021 SA’s motor industry had exported 66% more vehicles than in the first half of 2020. ..

