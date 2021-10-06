Transnet to de-electrify trains as cable theft threatens network
06 October 2021 - 19:48
Transnet plans to de-electrify some trains in a bid to avert copper cable theft which has hampered the performance of its rail services.
In a presentation to the mining industry at the Joburg Indaba on Wednesday, Transnet CEO Portia Derby said that in the last 24 hours there were 32 cable theft incidents on Transnet railways, with 5,775m of copper cable lost...
