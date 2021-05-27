National False alarm: e-tolls are staying, for now The transport ministry denies comments by Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo that e-tolls are being scrapped BL PREMIUM

The transport ministry says no decision has been made regarding the future of e-tolls, after reports that the brakes had been put on the contentious, Gauteng road-funding system.

It was reacting to this morning’s statement by Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo that e-tolls were scrapped, in an interview with Stephen Grootes on SAfm...