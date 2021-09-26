National Sewerage infrastructure backlog has Cape Town property developers up in arms Western Cape Property Development Forum says ‘the catastrophic sewage treatment situation’ is taking on serious dimensions B L Premium

Cape Town property developers are up in arms over the city’s recent decision to put the brakes on both new developments as well as those already under construction in some parts of the metro pending the upgrading of sewerage infrastructure. ‘

The DA-run City of Cape Town recently issued a statement indicating that some construction projects around the metro, including Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, Century City, Parklands, Table View and surrounds would have to be delayed as it builds up the capacity of the sewerage system. The issue is set to take centre stage ahead of the local government elections on November 1 and could potentially be damaging for the DA, which often prides itself on clean and effective governance. ..