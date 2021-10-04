National Top court dismisses Lebogang Maile’s move to place Tshwane under administration The Constitutional Court has ordered Gauteng co-operative governance MEC to investigate the cause of the deadlock of the municipal council B L Premium

In a precedent-setting judgment hailed as a victory by the DA, the Constitutional Court has upheld an order by a lower court to set aside a decision by the ANC-led Gauteng provincial government to place the City of Tshwane under administration, in 2020.

The top court ruled on Monday that the decision to do so was unwarranted, unnecessary and unlawful, and ordered Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to appoint a person or a committee to investigate the cause of the deadlock of the municipal council...