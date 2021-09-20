National Cabinet okays tougher greenhouse emissions targets ahead of COP26 Green light for revised climate change mitigation target range comes ahead of COP26 B L Premium

The cabinet has approved the adoption of tougher greenhouse gas emission targets as the country prepares for the UN’s climate-change conference, also known as COP26, where it is likely to attract attention as Africa’s biggest source of greenhouse gases.

The cabinet said in a statement on Monday that it had approved the revised climate change mitigation target range for submission to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the international body tasked with stabilising greenhouse gas emissions...