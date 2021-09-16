National

Business Law Focus

PODCAST | The tug of war over VAT refunds

The courts have sided with taxpayers on the need to expedite audits, but the taxman still holds the upper hand

16 September 2021 - 15:32 Evan Pickworth
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Claiming and determining the veracity of VAT refunds is a perennial headache for both the taxpayer and Sars. In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth talks to Annelie Giles, tax manager at ENSafrica, about the extent of the problem and possible solutions.

Join the conversation: 

By design, VAT isn’t intended to be a cost to business. It merely has a cash flow impact; the vendor is entitled to claim the VAT back from Sars where goods or services are acquired by the vendor for taxable business purposes. VAT refunds stimulate business activity, but when they are locked up in audit activities the much-needed cash flow is delayed, sometimes for months.

It’s not surprising, then, that vendors are increasingly frustrated frustration is mounting when VAT refund claims are met with suspicion and close scrutiny.

Business Day law and tax editor Evan Pickworth. Picture: REBECCA HEARFIELD
Business Day law and tax editor Evan Pickworth. Picture: REBECCA HEARFIELD

There is no deadline for concluding an audit, which creates the impression that there is a lack of commitment or urgency, even where no indication of wrongdoing has been advanced (audits can be kept in abeyance seemingly for years).

However, in the recent matter of Rappa Resources (Pty) Ltd v CSARS, the High Court cautioned that “Sars cannot be allowed an indefinite time to complete an audit” and, accordingly, the court directed Sars to conclude the audits by no later than a specified date. The Supreme Court of Appeal reinforced this judgment by declining SARS’s application for leave to appeal.

Striking a balance

The taxpayer may have won this round, but litigation is costly, lengthy and not without risk. It’s not a feasible option for many and, in some instances, vendors may not emerge intact. What is needed instead is a balance, in law, between SARS’s right to conduct an audit and a taxpayer’s constitutional right to conduct business. Clear and reasonable time frames need to be outlined; extensions should be the exception and only invoked when warranted in limited circumstances.

It is welcoming to note that various stakeholders are engaging with National Treasury and Sars in this regard. But until SARS’s powers in this area are curtailed and the balance restored, there will continue to be a tug of war between it and taxpayers over VAT refunds, with the vendor at a distinct disadvantage.

Join Annelie Giles at the coming Tax Indaba, where she will participate as a panellist on the topic Value-added tax refunds — A headache for both Sars and taxpayers, on September 22 at 9:45am.

LETTER: How our taxes are recycled

The recipients of our taxes themselves pay tax on their earnings, so there is a measure of double counting, not so?
Opinion
2 days ago

Political party donations: a taxing issue

The question of tax breaks for political party donors was raised a while ago, but it is anything but straightforward
News & Fox
11 hours ago

PODCAST | 'Stablecoins' and the move to decentralised finance

Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth speaks to Ashlin Perumall, partner in the Corporate/MA Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg and fellow ...
Economy
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Salga agreement bolsters state’s drive to ...
National
2.
Corruption ‘worse under Ramaphosa’, survey finds
National
3.
Tshwane defends decision on manager who ...
National
4.
Application to set aside dodgy Eskom tenders to ...
National
5.
Special advisers’ skills must be made public to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.