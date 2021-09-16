News & Fox Political party donations: a taxing issue The question of tax breaks for political party donors was raised a while ago, but it is anything but straightforward B L Premium

Tax deductions on donations to political parties might encourage businesses to give more money in a tough time for fundraising, says George Mahlangu, the CEO for party funding at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

He mooted the idea during a webinar organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF), and suggested that MPs could consider this when they decide to fine-tune party funding laws...