LETTER: How our taxes are recycled

I found "Backed into a Corner" (Features, August 28-September 1) interesting and instructive. However, I thought it should have contained tax totals for the corporate sector as well. This would give a more comprehensive overview of the situation.

There is an issue on the subject of tax that I have raised previously. It is this: I, the taxpayer, pay tax to the SA Revenue Service on my personal income. This is aggregated with the payments of all the other individual taxpayers.

A good portion of this amount is used to pay the salaries of the civil service, which is an item of government expenditure.

However, the recipients of that tax themselves pay tax on their earnings, so there is a measure of double counting, not so?

Perhaps Andrew Donaldson or someone from the National Treasury will elucidate in due course.

Robert Stone

Linden

