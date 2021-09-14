Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How our taxes are recycled

14 September 2021 - 08:00
Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard
Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

I found "Backed into a Corner" (Features, August 28-September 1) interesting and instructive. However, I thought it should have contained tax totals for the corporate sector as well. This would give a more comprehensive overview of the situation.

There is an issue on the subject of tax that I have raised previously. It is this: I, the taxpayer, pay tax to the SA Revenue Service on my personal income. This is aggregated with the payments of all the other individual taxpayers.

A good portion of this amount is used to pay the salaries of the civil service, which is an item of government expenditure.

However, the recipients of that tax themselves pay tax on their earnings, so there is a measure of double counting, not so?

Perhaps Andrew Donaldson or someone from the National Treasury will elucidate in due course.

Robert Stone
Linden

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

SA economy: backed into a corner

SA’s stagnant tax base is dwarfed by the growing need to provide support to the poor and unemployed. Covid has brought matters to a head, weakening ...
Features
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa created the Arthur ...
Opinion
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Of flies and tigers — and the ...
Opinion
3.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: A welcome humility
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
4.
ROB ROSE: Clamour grows for details of Zuma’s ...
Opinion
5.
CARMEL RICKARD: Phishy’ deal bites FirstRand
Opinion / In Good Faith

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.