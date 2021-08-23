Sakeliga seeks to bar errant towns from receiving direct fees for services
Lobby group wants Ditsobotla and Naledi placed under administration of a special independent paymaster
23 August 2021 - 19:03
A court order to prevent two municipalities in North West from directly receiving payment for services such as water and electricity will play a pivotal role in halting the rot at local government level nationally, says lobby group Sakeliga.
“This is the way forward for municipal recovery... this is the kind of relief that will bring durable stability,” Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga, which represents mainly Afrikaans business owners, told Business Day on Monday...
