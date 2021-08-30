National Government accused of bungling violence and looting cases Political analysts accuse the state of going after the small fish as only 18 people have been arrested B L Premium

The government claims it is making progress arresting instigators of July’s looting and violence, but political analysts have accused it of going for the small fish and bungling the cases.

The unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng caused the deaths of more than 300 people and an estimated being R50bn wiped off GDP. It was sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The security cluster was caught napping as it soon spread to KZN and Gauteng...