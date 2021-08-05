National

Report reveals police were warned to prepare for protest

Joint report by security cluster highlights warnings to police

05 August 2021 - 20:50 Hajra Omarjee

The police were warned about the impending dangers of unrest last month and received daily intelligence reports from the State Security Agency (SSA) since July 3, a report prepared by the security cluster for parliament says. 

The intelligence reports included a threat assessment, warned of potential flare-ups, pinpointed possible locations for trouble, and suggested increased police visibility...

