National Police committee sets ball rolling for probe into unrest MPs will consider what intelligence was available to the security agencies before, during and after the violence BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s police committee has set the ball rolling for an inquiry intended to get to the bottom of the unrest, looting and destruction of property that rocked the country in July.

According to the draft terms of reference presented to MPs on Tuesday, the inquiry led by the police committee in collaboration with the select committee on justice and security, will consider what information and intelligence was available to the security agencies before, during and after the violence. It will also seek to establish how the violence unfolded and was allowed to spread, despite the presence of the security agencies...