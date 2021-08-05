Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Politicians abuse our tendency to assume that big events have big causes Loosely co-ordinated violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng does not equal an insurrection BL PREMIUM

Ten years ago this week a 29-year-old man, Mark Duggan, was shot dead by police in Tottenham Hale, north London. In the days that followed civil unrest spread to various London boroughs and then engulfed cities as far afield as Bristol, Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester.

Looters posed for pictures with toasters and hairdryers. Community protection groups defended shops with baseball bats. When the smoke cleared five people were dead, 2,500 businesses had been looted, and property damage totalled more than £200m...