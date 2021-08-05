ANTHONY BUTLER: Politicians abuse our tendency to assume that big events have big causes
Loosely co-ordinated violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng does not equal an insurrection
05 August 2021 - 16:23
Ten years ago this week a 29-year-old man, Mark Duggan, was shot dead by police in Tottenham Hale, north London. In the days that followed civil unrest spread to various London boroughs and then engulfed cities as far afield as Bristol, Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester.
Looters posed for pictures with toasters and hairdryers. Community protection groups defended shops with baseball bats. When the smoke cleared five people were dead, 2,500 businesses had been looted, and property damage totalled more than £200m...
