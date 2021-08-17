National Sugar industry pleads for state assistance as it counts unrest losses The industry has recorded losses of more than R84.5m as a result of the mayhem BL PREMIUM

SA’s sugar industry has called on the government to provide immediate financial relief to players who were hardest hit by the recent unrest that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, especially small-scale growers.

The industry has recorded losses of more than R84.5m as a result of the mayhem. The unrest and looting, sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, saw shops, warehouses, factories, and malls stripped bare and burnt...