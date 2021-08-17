Sugar industry pleads for state assistance as it counts unrest losses
The industry has recorded losses of more than R84.5m as a result of the mayhem
17 August 2021 - 16:03
SA’s sugar industry has called on the government to provide immediate financial relief to players who were hardest hit by the recent unrest that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, especially small-scale growers.
The industry has recorded losses of more than R84.5m as a result of the mayhem. The unrest and looting, sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, saw shops, warehouses, factories, and malls stripped bare and burnt...
