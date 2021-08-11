National KZN goes on charm offensive to attract business after riots Provincial delegation sets out to reassure investors economy is back on track BL PREMIUM

After July’s unrest and violence, which left scores of people dead and infrastructure destroyed, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is embarking on a charm offensive to attract big business and international investors back to the province.

A delegation from the province is in Gauteng on a two-day trade offensive that started on Wednesday to assure investors that its economy is back on track...