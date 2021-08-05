KZN violence expected to cost Sappi R220m in lost profit
Sappi was forced to shutter mills as violent unrest gripped KwaZulu-Natal in July, while it also has to deal with backlogs after the Transnet cyberattack
05 August 2021 - 13:19
Paper and packaging group Sappi, the world’s largest producer of dissolving pulp, says violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to shave off $16m (R220m) in core profit, a blow compounded by a growing line of ships outside Durban after Transnet was hit by a cyber attack.
The group lost about 10% of its quarterly production as it shuttered its Sappi Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger mills in KwaZulu-Natal in July, with the violent unrest also delaying the opening of its nearly-completed Saiccor expansion project to later in 2021...
