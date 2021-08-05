Companies / Industrials KZN violence expected to cost Sappi R220m in lost profit Sappi was forced to shutter mills as violent unrest gripped KwaZulu-Natal in July, while it also has to deal with backlogs after the Transnet cyberattack BL PREMIUM

Paper and packaging group Sappi, the world’s largest producer of dissolving pulp, says violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to shave off $16m (R220m) in core profit, a blow compounded by a growing line of ships outside Durban after Transnet was hit by a cyber attack.

The group lost about 10% of its quarterly production as it shuttered its Sappi Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger mills in KwaZulu-Natal in July, with the violent unrest also delaying the opening of its nearly-completed Saiccor expansion project to later in 2021...