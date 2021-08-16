Pandemic hits the cash flow of ANC and DA
Donations from private businesses have dropped noticeably, says ANC treasurer-general
16 August 2021 - 18:33
The devastation that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused for businesses has had a knock-on effect on the revenues of the ANC and the DA.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and DA treasurer Dion George have both highlighted the damage the pandemic has done to cash flow as the parties prepare for costly local government elections...
