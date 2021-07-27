Mango suspends flights over money owed to ATNS
This is the second time this year that Mango has been unable to pay its obligations to its vendors
27 July 2021 - 10:26
Budget airline Mango, which announced on Monday it would go into business rescue has abruptly suspended its flights after it failed to make outstanding payments for navigation services to Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS).
The low-cost state-owned carrier’s CEO, William Ndlovu informed Mango's customers on Tuesday that the airline would suspend its flights until further notice. ..
