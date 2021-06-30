National IEC granted permission to postpone by-elections Electoral court approves delay of voting 120 days for voting due to start on Wednesday after renewed restrictions on public gatherings BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Court has granted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) permission to postpone Wednesday’s by-elections because of the country’s move to adjusted level 4 lockdown that came into effect on Monday.

The renewed restrictions, aimed at curbing the surge of a third wave of coronavirus infections — there were 13,347 new cases reported on Tuesday — ban all gatherings except funerals. Announcing the new measures on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said these would be reviewed after 14 days. ..