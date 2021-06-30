IEC granted permission to postpone by-elections
Electoral court approves delay of voting 120 days for voting due to start on Wednesday after renewed restrictions on public gatherings
30 June 2021 - 16:02
The Electoral Court has granted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) permission to postpone Wednesday’s by-elections because of the country’s move to adjusted level 4 lockdown that came into effect on Monday.
The renewed restrictions, aimed at curbing the surge of a third wave of coronavirus infections — there were 13,347 new cases reported on Tuesday — ban all gatherings except funerals. Announcing the new measures on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said these would be reviewed after 14 days. ..
