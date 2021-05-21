National IEC appoints Dikgang Moseneke to help it weigh in on election viability BL PREMIUM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has opened the door to a possible postponement of the 2021 local government elections, appointing retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke as an arbitrator in the decision.

He will have until July to compile a report on whether conditions for free and fair election exist amid the Covid-19 pandemic...