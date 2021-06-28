ZONDO COMMISSION
Milestone for SA as apex court to rule on Jacob Zuma’s fate
The Constitutional Court will pass judgment on whether the former president is guilty of contempt for failure to appear before the state capture commission
28 June 2021 - 14:53
UPDATED 28 June 2021 - 23:07
In what is likely to be a watershed moment in the country, SA’s top court will on Tuesday pronounce on whether a former president should be imprisoned for defying an order to appear before a commission of inquiry which he himself appointed.
The Constitutional Court, in a ruling that has been pending for three months, will on Tuesday pronounce on an urgent application from the Zondo commission into state capture to imprison Jacob Zuma for two years...
