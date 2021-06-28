National ZONDO COMMISSION Milestone for SA as apex court to rule on Jacob Zuma’s fate The Constitutional Court will pass judgment on whether the former president is guilty of contempt for failure to appear before the state capture commission BL PREMIUM

In what is likely to be a watershed moment in the country, SA’s top court will on Tuesday pronounce on whether a former president should be imprisoned for defying an order to appear before a commission of inquiry which he himself appointed.

The Constitutional Court, in a ruling that has been pending for three months, will on Tuesday pronounce on an urgent application from the Zondo commission into state capture to imprison Jacob Zuma for two years...