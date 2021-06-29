Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s slowvax lockdown

29 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, June 29 2021
Tuesday, June 29 2021

SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 infections surge

Under the measures, all gatherings will be prohibited, there will be a curfew from 9pm to 4am and the sale of alcohol will be banned
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: ANC ineptitude behind pitiful vaccine rollout in SA

Cyril Ramaphosa can pretend to be in charge, but until we’re vaccinating 1-million people a week, the life form running this country is a coronavirus
Opinion
13 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Commission-fatigued SA could do with one on its Covid response

Another inquiry might not sound appealing but questions need to be asked about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: EFF’s cheap political point-scoring

Party’s thoughtless rhetoric questioning the independence of Sahpra is dangerous
Opinion
1 day ago

Companies reel as new lockdown measures come into effect

Alcohol and tourism sectors  warn  of devastation and Vinpro considers legal action against latest  lockdown
National
12 hours ago

Life Healthcare boss pleads for faster vaccine rollout as Covid admissions soar

Admissions to private hospitals group’s facilities have risen almost sevenfold from two months ago
National
4 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Why jab teachers, who are at less risk than taxi drivers?

Some will view this as successful blackmail by the powerful SA Democratic Teachers Union
Opinion
4 days ago
Monday, June 28 2021
Monday, June 28 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
2.
SA Air Force lacks capability as force multiplier ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Government message to workers hit by ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: Prospects of ANC-EFF truce over land ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: SA relies on lockdown and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.