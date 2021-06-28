National SABC breathes sigh of relief as broadcast rules are retuned In new draft regulations, Icasa allows the public broadcaster to commercially negotiate carriage fees for its channels. BL PREMIUM

The cash-strapped SABC is breathing a sigh of relief after SA’s communications regulator indicated its intention to repel rules that allowed pay TV operators to carry the public broadcaster’s free-to-air channels for free.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is holding hearings on so-called must-carry regulations that force pay-TV companies to carry the SABC’s free-to-air channels — SABC1, SABC2 and SABC3 — to support universal access...