SABC breathes sigh of relief as broadcast rules are retuned
In new draft regulations, Icasa allows the public broadcaster to commercially negotiate carriage fees for its channels.
28 June 2021 - 20:24
The cash-strapped SABC is breathing a sigh of relief after SA’s communications regulator indicated its intention to repel rules that allowed pay TV operators to carry the public broadcaster’s free-to-air channels for free.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is holding hearings on so-called must-carry regulations that force pay-TV companies to carry the SABC’s free-to-air channels — SABC1, SABC2 and SABC3 — to support universal access...
