SABC plans three-year wage freeze
The wage freeze will be lifted once the SABC breaks even, SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said during a briefing on the SABC’s corporate plan
13 May 2021 - 16:28
The loss-making public broadcaster, which has just gone through a retrenchment process, is planning to impose a wage freeze on its employees for the next three years to contain costs.
This mirrors what the government plans to do with it public-sector employees to reduce the budget deficit but public-sector trade unions are vigorously contesting the plan...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now