National SABC plans three-year wage freeze The wage freeze will be lifted once the SABC breaks even, SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said during a briefing on the SABC’s corporate plan BL PREMIUM

The loss-making public broadcaster, which has just gone through a retrenchment process, is planning to impose a wage freeze on its employees for the next three years to contain costs.

This mirrors what the government plans to do with it public-sector employees to reduce the budget deficit but public-sector trade unions are vigorously contesting the plan...