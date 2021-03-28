National SABC on the digital path to recovery, COO Ian Plaatjes says Satellite service OpenView will carry three additional TV channels and all 19 of the public broadcaster’s radio stations BL PREMIUM

The SABC says it is firmly on track for sustained growth and profitability after entering into a multiyear distribution agreement with free-to-air satellite service OpenView which will pave the way for the public broadcaster to launch three new channels, including one dedicated to sports coverage.

OpenView, a service owned by eMedia Investments, will carry three additional television channels from the public broadcaster in addition to SABC 1, 2 and 3, and will carry all its 19 radio channels...