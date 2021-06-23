National Magashule’s bid to nullify ANC step-aside rule to be heard in court The court case to hear the party secretary-general's fight for his political life has been set down for two days in the South Gauteng High Court BL PREMIUM

Divisions within the ANC’s top leadership are set to play out again at the South Gauteng High Court when the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, and the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) lock horns over the contested step-aside rule on Thursday.

Magashule’s matter, which he brought on an urgent basis in May, is set down for two days. He is tackling the party’s step-aside rule — which was hotly debated and adopted at its 54th national conference — arguing it is unconstitutional and flouts the principle that an accused is innocent until proven guilty. ..