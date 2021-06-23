Magashule’s bid to nullify ANC step-aside rule to be heard in court
The court case to hear the party secretary-general's fight for his political life has been set down for two days in the South Gauteng High Court
23 June 2021 - 21:08
Divisions within the ANC’s top leadership are set to play out again at the South Gauteng High Court when the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, and the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) lock horns over the contested step-aside rule on Thursday.
Magashule’s matter, which he brought on an urgent basis in May, is set down for two days. He is tackling the party’s step-aside rule — which was hotly debated and adopted at its 54th national conference — arguing it is unconstitutional and flouts the principle that an accused is innocent until proven guilty. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now