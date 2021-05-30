Cyril Ramaphosa draws a line in the sand for ill-disciplined ANC members
President says the project of renewal has encountered resistance from those who ‘benefited from the deviant practices of the past’
30 May 2021 - 21:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to ill-disciplined ANC members, saying the party will no longer tolerate divisive behaviour that undermines the organisation and diminishes its standing.
“The ANC has drawn a line in the sand. The line stands,” said Ramaphosa during a virtual address at the ANC’s ninth Northern Cape provincial conference. ..
