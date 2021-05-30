Politics Cyril Ramaphosa draws a line in the sand for ill-disciplined ANC members President says the project of renewal has encountered resistance from those who ‘benefited from the deviant practices of the past’ BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to ill-disciplined ANC members, saying the party will no longer tolerate divisive behaviour that undermines the organisation and diminishes its standing.

“The ANC has drawn a line in the sand. The line stands,” said Ramaphosa during a virtual address at the ANC’s ninth Northern Cape provincial conference. ..