Ace Magashule not acting in best interests of ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The president has responded to an urgent court bid by Magashule to have his suspension set aside and the ANC’s ‘step-aside’ rule declared unconstitutional
27 May 2021 - 17:59
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule purported to suspend Cyril Ramaphosa out of “vengeful spite”, the president said in court papers filed on Thursday.
He was responding to the urgent court bid by Magashule to have his suspension set aside and the ANC’s “step-aside rule or regime” declared unconstitutional...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now