Ace Magashule not acting in best interests of ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa says The president has responded to an urgent court bid by Magashule to have his suspension set aside and the ANC's 'step-aside' rule declared unconstitutional

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule purported to suspend Cyril Ramaphosa out of “vengeful spite”, the president said in court papers filed on Thursday.

He was responding to the urgent court bid by Magashule to have his suspension set aside and the ANC’s “step-aside rule or regime” declared unconstitutional...