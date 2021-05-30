National Agricultural sector dealt a blow as foot-and-mouth hits KwaZulu-Natal Outbreak comes on top of avian flu in big centres BL PREMIUM

SA’s agricultural sector has been dealt another blow by the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in KwaZulu-Natal.

The agricultural sector is a crucial pillar of SA’s economy contributing about 3% to GDP and responsible for close to 900,000 jobs. The country exports roughly 49% of its agricultural products in value terms...