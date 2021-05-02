Hopes of emerging farmers turn to dust
Several of the agri-park's farmers said the government had largely failed them
02 May 2021 - 00:06
A R3.1bn agricultural programme designed to develop 300,000 small-scale farmers and create 145,000 agro-processing jobs has seemingly ground to a halt with infrastructure broken, stolen or vandalised and the government accused of mismanagement.
With promises of farming and agricultural business skills development, access to markets and the provision of seeds and equipment, thousands of emerging farmers were targeted in 2015 in a government scheme to revitalise SA's crumbling rural economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now