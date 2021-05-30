Small-scale farmers unite in bid for high end of veggie market
30 May 2021 - 05:00
A group of small-scale farmers in Gauteng are pooling their harvests to deliver fresh organic produce to wealthy consumers in an effort to ensure their sustainability.
Access to markets for small-scale farmers is limited, but a group in Midrand are now bringing their produce to a central packhouse to access high-income consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now