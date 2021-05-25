Eskom slashes debt as a tighter ship sets sail
Eskom has reduced its mountain of debt by R83bn, partly by paying off mature loans
25 May 2021 - 12:48
UPDATED 25 May 2021 - 18:49
Eskom had reduced its mountain of debt by R83bn at the close of the financial year by paying off mature loans and reaping the benefits of exchange rate movements, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament on Tuesday.
Eskom’s debt reached a high of R484bn during 2020/2021. It now stands at R401bn. In the same year, Eskom received R56bn of government support, without which it would have been unable to service its debt...
