SAA hopes to get back in the air in July, says CEO

SAA plans to resume flying in July or August though this is dependent on the Covid-19 pandemic and on resolving its dispute with striking pilots, interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo told MPs on Friday.

SAA ceased flying in March 2020 after the pandemic shut down passenger air travel globally. The airline emerged from business rescue in April after 16 months, during which time it was restructured. The business rescue process cost R231m, of which R78m went to the business rescue practitioners and the rest to other consultants, including lawyers...