National Prosecuting Authority Capacity constraints are still hampering work of NPA investigations

The investigating directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could be handling more cases but it is still limited by logistical and capacity constraints, its head says.

The directorate was established two years ago for a five-year term to concentrate on serious, complex and high-profile corruption cases, including allegations arising from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture...